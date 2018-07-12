TMKOC Actor Kavi Kumar Azad Death’s Shocking Details: Was On Ventilator 8 Years Ago & More!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar Azad passed away recently, the actor played the character of Dr Hathi in the show. He died on Monday after a massive cardiac arrest. The actor’s doctor has revealed how he had saved his life 8 years ago!

According to a report in Filmibeat, the doctor revealed that Kavi Kumar was a dead case when he had met him. So apparently, Kavi had gone through a lot of surgeries because he was overweight. After the surgery, he lost a lot of weight from 265 kg to 140 kg.

The doctor spoke about the time he operated him 8 years ago, he said, “He was extremely obese. Actually, he was brought to me almost dead. He had collapsed on the sets, but before collapsing he had told the people around him, ‘Take me to Dr Muffi’. He had come to me a couple of times before that. I had advised him bariatric surgery, but he never returned to get it done.”

The shocking part was that the actor was on a ventilator for 10 days,”I couldn’t take him off the ventilator because he was so big that he couldn’t breathe properly. After few days, he was fine and had reduced to 140 kg. He went back on the sets and resumed his normal life.”

When the doctor asked the actor to go under one more surgery, he refused because he was happy being fat and didn’t want to undergo another one. The doctor said, “He (Kavi) said, ‘I have to remain fat, so that I continue to look fat on screen. He said he won’t get work if he becomes thin’.”

On being asked if the actor was scared of losing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the doctor said, “That I don’t know. He just told me that he won’t get work if he does not remain fat. He said he was not handsome to get a role. He added that he will have to remain fat to earn his livelihood. I even called him a couple of times. He used to pick up my call and only say, ‘Aaunga, aaunga’. After that, we lost contact.”

Kavi Kumar Azad’s funeral was held a day before yesterday. May his soul rest in peace. He will be surely missed!