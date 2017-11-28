Tiger Zinda Hai Promotions On Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Reunite To Rock

The hottest pair in B-town will launch their love song on Salman’s show.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to launch their most romantic song to date – Dil Diyan Gallan – on the top-rated reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman himself.

“A song like this needs a huge launch. This is their most passionate, romantic track ever and the makers have decided that the two should perform together to launch the song. People just can’t get enough of Salman and Katrina and they are sizzling together in the song. Them performing together will only heighten the anticipation of seeing them onscreen when Tiger releases in the theatres,” says a source.

Salman Khan’s action avatar for Tiger Zinda Hai, the forthcoming mega flick from Yash Raj Films has taken the internet by storm and Katrina’s just too hot to handle in the film. The source adds, “Salman will woo Katrina on Bigg Boss by doing the Waltz with her just like in Dil Diyan Gallan’s video. Watch out for their breath-taking chemistry.”

The Kick actor will be gracing the IFFI 2017 and he will be present as the guest at the closing ceremony on November 28. Salman will be joined by a special guest, child artist Matin Rey Tangu, who made his debut in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. According to the statement, something special has been planned for Salman as he will take to the stage for a fun interaction, closing the prestigious film festival with a bang.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol. YRF’s high octane action thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on December 22, 2017.