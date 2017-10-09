Bigg Boss 11 is known for its controversies. The contestants are known or creating controversies in the house. Recently, Zubair Khan has been creating quite a scene. You can never predict when he loses his mind and starts trashing people and destroying peace.

In the latest episode, Zubair was eliminated and the star has now filed a complaint against Salman Khan saying that the megastar threatened him.

Apparently, Bhaijaan pointed out that he needs to stop faking his identity as Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law. Salman also asked him to stop calling him Bhai and said, “Tu Mujhe Bhai-waai nahi bolega. Kasam Khuda ki, tujhe kutta na bana diya toh mera naam Salman Khan nahi.

He was bashed for stooping so low and using terms like ‘2 Rs woman’. The episode was one hell of a ride as Salman didn’t spare anyone and gave a dose of his special medicine personally to each contestant.

Zubair has allegedly filed a police complaint at the Antop Hill Police Station (Thane, Mumbai) against Salman for threatening him. A copy of the complaint is being circulated on social media.

After Zubair fell sick, he had to make an emergency exit from the Bigg Boss house and was hospitalised. Later, during the Sunday episode, Salman announced that Zubair had got the minimum votes among those nominated and hence was evicted. He was still in the hospital when the episode was shot.

