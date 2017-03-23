While all the other actors are hitting the gym and getting back into shape for the second season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sumeet Raghvan aka Sahil Sarabhai is doing something different. The actor doesn’t need to get in shape and is spending his time by watching and reliving all the episodes of the show.

The actor believes that in these 10 years he has played many different characters which have made him more mature as an actor and so it is important for him to again get into the groove all over again. He makes it a point to watch these episodes in between his shoots and post his pack ups.

Sumeet says, “The characters of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai are all extremely human and real and that’s where the humor lies. One can relate to these characters, not a single one is far fetched so to get the real essence and the vulnerability, it was paramount to revisit ‘Saahil’.”

Commenting on his look Sumeet says, “Well there is no change as far as my look is concerned.”

Talking about their first script reading sessions after years Sumeet says, “We had a great time for the script reading. I mean what do you expect when the Sarabhais meet? Complete madness. Can’t wait to start shooting.”

The show which featured a quintessential upper-class family residing in Mumbai, took the comedy scene on television by storm in 2005. It established a cult following.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” had a stellar cast, boasting actors like Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Arvind Vaidya and Rita Bhaduri.

The show had a successful run with 69 episodes.

Last June (2016), the show’s producer J.D. Majethia took to his Twitter account and posted a teaser with a group photograph of the show’s entire cast.

“Sarabhai family at Satish-ji ‘s place… Some good news for fans on its way,” Majethia tweeted in an apparent hint that the show may be back soon.