This Is How Hiten Tejwani & Rocky Jaiswal​ ​Mocked Over Priyank Sharma's​​ Transformation!

Priyank Sharma who was a part of Bigg Boss 11 recently shared a transformation photo on his Instagram. The actor was seen in a unique and different avatar altogether.
The actor on the Bigg Boss 11 show shared a good bound with his co-contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani. He was also close to Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. We recently came to know about their strong bound through Priyank Sharma’s latest Instagram post.
In his Instagram post, Priyank Sharma is not only flaunting his well-toned body but is also seen dropping hint about some ‘transformation’.
Check out the post here
After checking out his tweet, his buddies Hiten Tejwani & Rocky Jaiswal thought of having some fun with Priyank Sharma.
Hiten commented asking him to have 12 packs instead of 8 packs. ”Yeah u need transformation… others have 8 packs.. u should have 12? Aree bus aur kitne transformation?,” his comment read.
Rocky saidthat even transformers are scared of his transformation. ”Bhai abb transformers bhi darr rahe hai… ab your abs also have six packs each,” he wrote.