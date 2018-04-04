This Is How Hiten Tejwani & Rocky Jaiswal​ ​Mocked Over Priyank Sharma's​​ Transformation!

Priyank Sharma who was a part of Bigg Boss 11 recently shared a transformation photo on his Instagram. The actor was seen in a unique and different avatar altogether.

The actor on the Bigg Boss 11 show shared a good bound with his co-contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani. He was also close to Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. We recently came to know about their strong bound through Priyank Sharma’s latest Instagram post.

In his Instagram post, Priyank Sharma is not only flaunting his well-toned body but is also seen dropping hint about some ‘transformation’.

Check out the post here