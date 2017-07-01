Popular comedienne Bharti Singh has joined the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. She says the best thing about the show is that a lot of creative freedom is given to the artiste.

There were rumours that Bharti had cancelled the shoot of the Sony Entertainment Television show due to some tension between her and the host of the show Kapil Sharma.

But she later took to Instagram to quash all such claims and posted a photograph of herself with Kapil, captioning it: “Who says I’m not shooting for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’?”

Bharti says she is confident that the “audience will love to see me and Kapil entertaining them together”.

“It was an exciting day on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. I played a Punjabi character named ‘Babli’ who is a boisterous marriage broker from Delhi. It will be fun to see her antics and how she deals with candidates looking for prospective partners,” Bharti said in a statement.

She added: “The best part about the show was there was a lot of space and creative freedom offered by Kapil’s team to explore and bring out my character. I look forward to bring out more characters and am positive that the audience will love to see me and Kapil entertaining them together.”

The comedian made a grand entry on the show with Punjabi Dhols and made an impact with her outstanding act. Playing a marriage broker named Babli from Delhi, she left the audiences in splits with her funny banter with Kapil Sharma and Sumona Chakravarti. The show is definitely going to be a great watch with two grand comedians sharing one stage!

The episode also had the Pathan brother’s – Irfaan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan as guests who had a good time on the show.

The episode will air on Sunday.