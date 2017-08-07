The Kapil Sharma Show has been in trouble for quite a lot time now. The show which has been struggling to regain its position in the Television Rating Points (TRPs), is likely to undergo some major changes.

Rumors have been doing rounds that the comedy show would come to an end now. The latest buzz is that Sony TV channel has decided to renew its contract for yet another year. Sony TV had not renewed Kapil Sharma’s contract yet because the funnyman hasn’t been keeping well and show’s ratings were also going down.

The news surely brings relief to millions of fans who love to laugh their hearts out at Kapil’s Comedy. However, the fans will witness some major changes as The Kapil Sharma Show makers are deciding on revamping the show. The makers want a completely new look to the show so that it gets a lot of attraction.

According to a report in International Business Times, a source from the Kapil’s team said,”The current format has run its course. Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar’s departure and Bharati Singh and Chandan Prabhakar’s re-entry are not the issues. We’ve realized that the entire show needs a revamp.”

We wonder if the team will have new characters and how will the format be. The source also added details of Sunil Grover joining the team,” He (Sunil) is welcome if he wants to return, but no one is sending out feelers to him; least of all Kapil.”

Kapil’s health is also an issue for the channel since the comedian is not able to shoot. Kapil had fainted thrice on the sets since the actor-comedian has been slogging with back-to-back shoots. While he shoots for six hours for his show, the next moment he will be seen on the sets of his second film, Firang.

The source added: “He spends close to six hours recording for The Kapil Sharma Show and then tries to shoot for his film, Firang. The film is not going anywhere. It is a dead weight.”

We hope Kapil’s issue is sorted with the channel and he’s back with a bang.