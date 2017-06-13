The Kapil Sharma show saw its TRPs sinking after Sunil Grover said goodbye to the show, post his alleged fight with Kapil Sharma. Sunil played two extremely famous and loved characters on the show – Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. The audience sure did miss those characters post Sunil’s exit and this resulted in dipping TRPs.

Kapil tried to get veteran comedians like Sunil Pal, Raju Shrivastav and Ehsaan Qureshi to try save the sinking TRPs, but this too didn’t work for the show.

Last week, The Kapil Sharma Show aired a re-run of an episode from the past, since Kapil was unwell and couldn’t shoot the next episode. Kapil can finally heave a sigh of relief, since his show is back with a bang.

Trending :

Kiku Sharda who entertains everyone as Bacha Ji on The Kapil Sharma Show, posted the latest TRP ranking, where the show stands at the fifth position. Kiku also took to Twitter to thank their fans for giving their love to the show.

Back to top 5 Hindi shows of the country #TKSS @SonyTV 🙏🏻thanks for all the love doston. We love to entertain and will continue to do so.🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/7EVoTbSeNV — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) June 8, 2017

Looks like the audience loved their last Baahubali act and Kapil is back in full swing.

Kapil also, in response to a fan, recently stated that he tried to call Sunil multiple times to bring him back on the show, but looks like Sunil doesn’t want to come back.

Jab b unka dil kare.. I told him many times .. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 4, 2017

That is called life brother — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 4, 2017

Earlier even veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has asked Kapil Sharma and Grover to work together again. Rishi took to Twitter, where he shared that there is a look-a-like of Kapil in the Indian Premier League (IPL). “IPL. There is a look-a-like of Kapil Sharma in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding Sunil Grover in any team? Mil jao yaaron (be together friends)!” Rishi tweeted.

In response to Rishi, Sunil said: “Sir, I am not playing this season because I am retired, hurt. Best regards.”