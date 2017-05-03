After receiving a tremendous response in Delhi, Dubai and Vadodara, Sunil Grover will now perform live in Ahmedabad along with his comedian colleagues Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Dr Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra and Roshni Chopra. The show is slated for May 27 at The Arena in Ahmedabad.

Sunil posted a picture, which looks like the show’s poster, featuring the comedian gang and captioned it, “Ahmedabad see you on 27th May! Garmi ma Mango Khau su! Badha sathe aau chu…!”

The Sunil-Kapil fallout almost became as famous as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan parting ways. Ever since his exit from the show, Grover has been clear that there’s no return for him and not even money can lure him back into it. Following speculations about a contract holding him back, Sunil had said, “My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something.”

Apparently, in the latest episode of the show, Upasna Singh, made an entry on the show and Kapil even tried to make fun of the other missing members.

After quitting the show, Grover was seen on Sony’s Indian Idol finale, where he had the audience in splits and the episode was a huge success.

Kapil Sharma is now coping with the falling TRPs and hired new members on the show. Senior comedian Raju Srivastav is also on board. Kiku Sharda also continues to be a part of the show, who was earlier popular as Bumper – The Nurse, along with Sunil Grover’s Dr Mashoor Gulati character.

Buzz is that Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum may have its third season soon to keep Sony’s TRPs high.