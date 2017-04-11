Comparisons with Anas Rashid don’t bother Avinesh Rekhi

Actor Avinesh Rekhi, who features in “Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji“, says he is not bothered about being compared to Anas Rashid who essayed the lead in “Diya Aur Baati Hum“.

“Diya Aur Baati Hum“, which was aired on Indian television for over five years, got popularity due to the on-screen chemistry between its lead pair Sooraj (Anas) and Sandhya (Deepika Singh).

In the new show which is its sequel, Avinesh is seen as Umashanker, who is paired with Sooraj and Sandhya’s daughter Kanak (Rhea Sharma).

“Comparisons with Anas Rashid don’t bother me. For me, Umashankar is a new character and ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji‘ is a fresh story taking forward the legacy the first season left behind,” Avinesh said in a statement.

“The first show has done its job and created a strong fan following for itself and now it’s our turn to live up to the expectations,” he added.

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is aired on Star Plus.

Workaholic Param Singh stays away from social media

Actor Param Singh says he prefers to focus more on his professional life, and so he is not active on social media.

Param is only on Twitter – that too for promoting his show “Ghulaam“.

“There is a line between professional and personal life. I like to concentrate more on my work and through my work build my fan base, rather than having a fan base for the selfies I put up. So, I am not on Facebook, Instagram or Whatsapp.”

“I am on Twitter largely to talk about my show and my character and nothing more,” Param said in a statement.

“Each morning, I look forward to putting on my make-up, rehearsing my lines and getting in front of the camera. I am obsessed about acting and all I want to do is act,” he added.

“Ghulaam“, aired on Life OK, also features Niti Taylor and Vikkas Manaktala.

SRK, Kajol’s ‘Suraj hua maddham‘ recreated on TV show

Actors Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeria have recreated Bollywood’s beloved on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s popular song “Suraj hua maddham” from the film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”, for their upcoming TV show “Love Ka Hai Intezaar”.

With the backdrop of a desert, Sanjeeda and Keith will be seen romancing each other in the song “Utre naa maahi rang” in the show.

“‘Suraj hua maddham’ is a landmark song both visually and as a composition altogether. The visuals epitomise love as you start to think of a couple amidst grand backdrops. Our creative team wanted to create something which emanated a similar impact,” Siddharth Malhotra, who has produced the show, said in a statement.

“Inevitably, we approached the creator of the original song, Sandesh Shandilya and are glad he came up with an original track ‘Utre naa maahi rang’ for our show,” he added.

“Love Ka Hai Intezaar” will soon be aired on Star Plus.