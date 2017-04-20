A.R Rahman to perform at IIFA 2017

Double Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman on Thursday revealed that he will perform at the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend, to be hosted in New York this July.

“It’s special IIFA New York for me. Celebrating 25 years. Come join me at IIFA Festival,” Rahman tweeted.

This year marks Rahman’s 25th anniversary in filmdom. In 1992, Rahman made his musical debut with Mani Ratnam’s “Roja”.

This is the first time that the event will be held in New York “described as the city that never sleeps”. But the IIFA magic was first brought to Tampa Bay in the US in 2014, when stars like John Travolta and Kevin Spacey were in attendance.

The event, which is said to be “the biggest Bollywood celebration internationally”, will be held on July 14-15 at the iconic MetLife Stadium known for hosting National Football League games, major concerts and other entertainment events.

Apart from a plethora of Bollywood stars, southern film stars like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun and Jr. NTR are likely to attend too.

Started off as background dancer in 2006 IIFA: Sushant

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is more than happy to perform at the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy(IIFA) awards and says he started his career in showbiz as a background dancer for the event in 2006.

Sushant on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote: “I’m so looking forward to performing IIFA 2017. I started off as a background dancer in 2006 IIFA.”

On the acting front, Sushant will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s “Raabta“, which will release on June 9. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh. The actor is also prepping for the upcoming Hindi space film “Chanda Mama Door Ke“, where the “Kai Po Che!” star will play an astronaut.