Television Actress Sara Khan Admitted In Dubai Hospital

Television actress Sara Khan ended up being in a hospital after suffering from food poisoning on her birthday. She says she is absolutely well now.
Sara, who turned 29 on August 6, shared a photograph of herself from the ambulance.
“This is how I ended up on my birthday. Yes, this picture is straight from the emergency ambulance in Dubai. Too much of eating s**ks. I experienced ambulance for the first time and that too on my birthday. Food poisoning sucks. I am absolutely well now,” Sara captioned.
The actress made her television debut with “Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai” as Sadhna. She was also seen as a contestant on the reality show “Bigg Boss 4” in 2010.
