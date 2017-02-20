They say that film stars are made because of the vision of their directors. While Bollywood’s biggest stars are often lauded for their acting prowess, their success would be incomplete without the contribution of talented directors known for their magical storytelling. Playing ode to his peers, Karan Johar brought not one but three illustrious directors to the Koffee couch!

The Director’s Special episode, which will air Sunday (26th Feb) on Star World, will feature our generation’s biggest and most creative directors, Zoya Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan who will also be making his Koffee debut.

The three who share a good rapport with Karan, will be seen baring their hearts and minds on all things filmmaking as they reveal the good, bad and ugly in Bollywood. Talking about everything that happens behind the camera from the frantic hunt for a producer to the chase for the perfect actor to sometimes putting up with ludicrous demands, Zoya and Kabir relive their initial days of struggle in the film industry.

From Zoya admitting to being the ‘Queen of Rejection’ with a number of big stars declining her movies to Kabir talking about how his documentary filmmaker label hampered his search for a producer, the directors’ revelations are an eye-opener.

But with Karan steering the direction of the conversation, it is not all work talk with the trio. Zoya fails miserably in knowing the meaning of some popular Urdu words leaving Karan to tease her mercilessly about being the poetic legend – Javed Akhtar’s daughter. On the other hand, all three directors reveal that their knowledge about Bollywood movies is rather scarce as they are unable to name three Shah Rukh Khan movies where his character is called Rahul.

Take a sneak peek into Bollywood with @kabirkhankk, Zoya Akhtar & Imtiaz Ali on the #KoffeeWithKaran Director’s Special episode! pic.twitter.com/GqBiQn9bvX — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 20, 2017

From talking about their careers, the film industry and all other things in between, Zoya, Imtiaz and Kabir join Karan for a highly entertaining and interesting episode of Koffee with Karan this Sunday on Star World.