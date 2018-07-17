Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will This Actor Replace Kavi Kumar Azad As Dr. Hathi?

Makers of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah telecast the last scene shot by late actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who played the character of Dr. Hathi on July 13. The actor passed away last Monday as he suffered through a massive heart attack. Now the news flowing in is, that the makers are looking for someone who can replace Kavi Kumar Azad for the character of Dr. Hathi.

Actor Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita on the show took to Instagram and shared the last scene which was shot by the actor via a story. She also added an emotional note which said, “This was the last scene that Hathi Bhai shot with us on Saturday.” The episode was telecast on July 13 and revolved around Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) going missing.

Meanwhile, the producers are also planning on replacing Dr. Hathi. Tarak Mehta maker Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed this to a source adding, “We will have to replace Dr Hathi, if you want to know. It’s the actor who has passed away, not the character.”

There are couple of names popping up for the replacement. Nirmal Soni, who used to play Dr. Hathi before Kavi Kumar Azad is said to be brought back to the cast. There also is one photo getting viral on social media that shows a man replicating the attire of Dr. Hathi.

Kavi Kumar Azad played the character of Dr.Hathi for 8 years. He died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest and was cremated on July 10 at Mumbai’s Mira Road Crematorium where most of his co-stars paid him final respects. Azad had replaced Nirmal Soni on the show who played Dr Hathi’s character for a year. Apart from working on the small screen, he also featured in a few films including Aamir Khan’s Mela, Jodha Akbar and Funtoosh.