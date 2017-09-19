Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma To Go Off Air? Makers Clarify

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma – probably the most loved show on television right now is in serious trouble. Read on to know more.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) wants a ban on the show as it has hurted the sentiments of the community. They said the show has performed blasphemous acts as it allegedly depicted a living character of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, which was against the Sikh tenets.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma‘s makers, after noticing the ire from Sikh community, have now released an official statement. The statement reads the makers never intended to hurt sentiments of any cast. They also mention how much they respect Sikhism.

“Roshan Singh Sodhi was shown as Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Ka Khalsa, which has been justified through the dialogues & his performance. We have always believed in equality of all the religions & have never intended to hurt the sentiments of anyone. Our show consists of people from varied religions and cultures who worship each God and celebrate each and every festival with equal respect & happiness. We are aware & respect that in Sikh religion nobody can show or portray themselves as Guru Gobind Singh Ji. We request our viewers not to misinterpret it any other context,” said Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer and creator of the show. The above statement was quoted by The Quint.

The makers also took Twitter to make people understand that not to misinterpret the scenes. Here’s the tweet:

In Episode 2287 of TMKOC, Sodhi was dressed up as Guru Gobind Singh Ji ka Khalsa. We request viewers to not misinterpret it in any other way pic.twitter.com/MhNnqg8gJl — TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) September 15, 2017

On this issue, the SGPC chief Kirpal Singh Badungar had said, “No actor or any character can equate himself with the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. Such an act is unpardonable.”

It is to be seen now what will be an end to this. But Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fans are definitely not liking this.