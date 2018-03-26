Surbhi Chandna and Nakul Mehta are winning hearts with their super cute chemistry on Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaz. Recently, Surbhi’s good friends Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu paid a visit on the show’s sets with their cute little bundle of joys, Bella and Vienna.

It seems all of them had a great time on the sets with the munchkins! They even clicked the selfies and posted on their Instagram accounts.

Surbhi Chandna Gets A Sweet Surprise By Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu On Ishqbaaz Sets
Daddy Karanvir shared the picture and wrote, “On set with my fav @lalitmohan08 @officialsurbhic @twinbabydiaries #ishqbaaz missed you @gulenaghmakhan.”

Teejay too took to her Instagram and wrote, “Good heart, good soul, good looks – what is there not to love about you, Chandu? 😄It was great seeing you today. I’m so glad you are the same sweet, humble badmaash that I met years ago! 😂 And I love that you stay in touch no matter where in the world I roam! You deserve all your success and I’m so proud of you. (Vienna loves your weird little ponytail!) 😂 @twinbabydiaries @officialsurbhic”

Baby Vienna looks amused with Surbhi’s weird ponytail! Haha :P

Earlier, Surbhi Chandna said that she has never been a fan of Bollywood films. “I have never been a Bollywood fan. There may have been times when I didn’t know which movie was releasing. I was never that involved. One may feel that working in films is less stressful than making a daily soap, but I also feel that the reach that television has, no other medium has,” Surbhi said in a statement.

