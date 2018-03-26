Surbhi Chandna Gets A Sweet Surprise By Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu On Ishqbaaz Sets

Surbhi Chandna and Nakul Mehta are winning hearts with their super cute chemistry on Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaz. Recently, Surbhi’s good friends Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu paid a visit on the show’s sets with their cute little bundle of joys, Bella and Vienna.

It seems all of them had a great time on the sets with the munchkins! They even clicked the selfies and posted on their Instagram accounts.

Daddy Karanvir shared the picture and wrote, “On set with my fav @lalitmohan08 @officialsurbhic @twinbabydiaries #ishqbaaz missed you @gulenaghmakhan.”

Teejay too took to her Instagram and wrote, “Good heart, good soul, good looks – what is there not to love about you, Chandu? 😄It was great seeing you today. I’m so glad you are the same sweet, humble badmaash that I met years ago! 😂 And I love that you stay in touch no matter where in the world I roam! You deserve all your success and I’m so proud of you. (Vienna loves your weird little ponytail!) 😂 @twinbabydiaries @officialsurbhic”

Baby Vienna looks amused with Surbhi’s weird ponytail! Haha :P

Earlier, Surbhi Chandna said that she has never been a fan of Bollywood films. “I have never been a Bollywood fan. There may have been times when I didn’t know which movie was releasing. I was never that involved. One may feel that working in films is less stressful than making a daily soap, but I also feel that the reach that television has, no other medium has,” Surbhi said in a statement.