The Super Dancer Chapter 2 had its grand finale held on Sony Television yesterday. The show was judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor.

The finale episode was attended by Varun Dhawan, who was there to promote his upcoming movie October which is set to release in April. The actor had a dance session with Shilpa Shetty. While Geeta Kapoor paid tribute to heroines with her outstanding dance, Shilpa Shetty made her fans go in a state of woo with her dance moves on peppy numbers.

The grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 2 was a tough competition between four finalists – Akash Thapa, Bishal Sharma, Ritik Diwaker and Vaishnavi Prajapati.

Bishal bagged a trophy and took home the prize money of 15 lakh. Out of 3,40,00,000 votes, Bishal won with 1,20,00,000 votes.

Trending

After winning the title of ‘Dance Ka Kal’, an excited Bishal told BollywoodLife, “This is the best moment of my life. I am really happy and excited to bag the prestigious title of nation’s first Super Dancer. I am not only thankful to Super Dancer and Sony Entertainment Television but also the audience who voted for me, making me win the show with the maximum votes.”

Congratulations Bishal for this big win!