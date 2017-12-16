Sunny Leone Is All Set To Host The Indian Version Of Man Vs Wild

Actress Sunny Leone, who will host the Indian version of Man Vs Wild, says she will try to add her own style of fun and humour to the show.

Sunny is also excited about showcasing her adventurous side as host of the mega-popular survival series Man Vs Wild. The Hindi version titled Man Vs Wild with Sunny Leone will be telecast in Hindi on the soon-to-be-launched channel Discovery JEET.

“I’m extremely excited to be part of such a popular show and the channel – Discovery JEET. This will give me a chance to showcase my adventurous side, which has never been seen before by television viewers,” Sunny said in a statement.

Slated for an early 2018 premiere, the series will feature the Ragini MMS 2 star hosting as well as undertaking several difficult stunts.

The original show features host Bear Grylls sharing survival strategies in extreme conditions, while navigating through some of the world’s most remote locations.

“While no one can do what Bear Grylls does, I will try to add my own style of fun and humour to the show,” she added.