Sunil Grover’s New Show With Chandan Prabhakar & Ali Asgar On The Cards?

Sunil Grover is not returning to The Kapil Sharma Show and that has been clear since quite some time now. After quitting the show, following a fall out with Kapil Sharma, Grover made it loud and clear that not even money can bring him back to the show.

Yesterday, he provoked his fans and even sent a silent message to Kapil by putting up a rather interesting post, sharing his shoe size. It was certainly a reference to Kapil’s act of abusing Sunil and throwing a shoe at him in a flight, which led to this fiasco in the first place. Well, but Sunil may have a bigger news in the coming days for Kapil as well his fans.

Recent reports suggest that he may now be seen in an altogether new show on Sony channel. Speculations are rife that Sunil had a meeting with the channel and since his contract still remains, they may now spin a new show along with his Kapil Sharma show colleagues, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar.

Considering the amount of hype this spat between Kapil and Sunil has received, looks like the channel too wants to cash in on the same. According to a report in Indian Express, there are chances that Kapil’s ex-girlfriend, Preeti Simoes will be the creative head on this show.

Kapil’s show on the other hand is currently struggling to find TRPs with the popular characters now out of the show. He has roped in senior comedian Raju Shrivastav to bring something fresh for the audiences, in what looks like an extremely desperate attempt.

After quitting the show, Grover was seen on Sony’s Indian Idol finale, where he had the audience in splits and the episode was a huge success. Looking at the support he is receiving from his fans during this phase, there are high chances that Sony may think of launching a new show for him.

As of now, Sunil is working on multiple projects and will be next seen on April 13, doing a live IPL commentary with Sunny Leone.