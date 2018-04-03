After extending an olive branch to Kapil Sharma by wishing him good luck for his new show, his former The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sunil Grover on Monday wished his brother a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma. May God keep you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes,” Sunil tweeted.

Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2018

Last year, Sunil walked out of the hugely popular comedy entertainer The Kapil Sharma Show after Kapil allegedly verbally abused him and hit him with a shoe during a flight. Their professional split was widely talked about, and they were both quite vocal about their animosity.

Kapil’s show ran for a while after Sunil, who played Guthhi, walked out, but then he brought the curtains down on it.