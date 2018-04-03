After extending an olive branch to Kapil Sharma by wishing him good luck for his new show, his former The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sunil Grover on Monday wished his brother a happy birthday.
“Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma. May God keep you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes,” Sunil tweeted.
Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes.
— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2018
Last year, Sunil walked out of the hugely popular comedy entertainer The Kapil Sharma Show after Kapil allegedly verbally abused him and hit him with a shoe during a flight. Their professional split was widely talked about, and they were both quite vocal about their animosity.
Kapil’s show ran for a while after Sunil, who played Guthhi, walked out, but then he brought the curtains down on it.
He has recently made a comeback on the small screen with Family Time With Kapil Sharma, but Sunil is not a part of the show.
Before the show began, Sunil was asked on social media about why he is not a part of it.
He had replied: “There are more people who asked me the same question. But I did not get a call for this show. My phone number is the same.”
Kapil then responded by saying that has nothing personal against Sunil.
“Please do not spread rumours that I did not call you… He is lying. I called him 100 times and sent my people to his home. Even I went to his home to meet him for the show but now I will not let anybody take advantage on my name. Enough is enough,” Kapil said.