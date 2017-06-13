Sunil Grover to start a new show with Krushna Abhishek?

Putting an end to all the speculations which have been brewing ever since the Kapil-Sunil fallout, a fresh report claims that Sunil Grover is all set to collaborate with Kapil Sharma’s rival Krushna Abhishek for a new show!

Will Sunil Grover return to The Kapil Sharma Show? Will Sunil forgive Kapil, get over the incident (when Kapil threw a shoe and hurled abuses at Sunil and the others in a flight) and start afresh? Will Indian television’s most powerful comedian duo be back together ever again? Such speculations have been rife ever since reports emerged about Kapil and Sunil’s ugly in-flight spat a few months back. While Kapil demanded a public apology and even expressed his desire to have Sunil back on the show, but the latter seems to be in no mood for reconciliation. His social media posts from time to time bear testimony to this fact.

Now it’s time for a full stop to all the speculations surrounding Sunil Grover’s return to The Kapil Sharma Show as a fresh report from a leading daily suggests that Sunil might join Kapil’s arch-rival Krushna Abhishek on a new show! Although there is no confirmation of this piece of news as yet, an insider has hinted that not just Sunil Grover but also others who left Kapil’s show, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra may come on board for the new show. While it’s almost confirmed that Sunil, Ali and Sugandha are going to be a part of the new show, Krushna’s participation in it is yet to be confirmed.

Trending :

Kapil and Krushna’s professional rivalry dates back to the time when Kapil left Colors channel and Krushna took over his show. Now, if Kapil’s army joins Krushna, then it is surely going to be an advantage for the latter!