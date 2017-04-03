Sunil Grover Returning To The Kapil Sharma Show? Read More!

Actor-Comedian Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover rocked March with headlines thanks to their fall out. The duo who have been popular faces of Indian Television, thanks to The Kapil Sharma Show have now parted ways and how. After Kapil abused Sunil on a flight to Australia for their show, the latter left the show and has been in the news ever since.

Sunil, who is seen playing popular character, Dr. Mashoor Gulati on the show, refused to return to shoot after the ‘fight on flight’ incident. While senior comedian, Raju Shrivastav tried to play middleman and sort issues between the two, it seems Sunil is now firm on never returning to the show.

In a report carried by Mid-day, the senior comedian was seen talking about Sunil’s latest exchange of words with him. Raju said, “I met Sunil last week when he was shooting for Indian Idol right next to where we were shooting for our show. I went into his vanity van and tried convincing him. He told me, ‘Raju bhai, I don’t want publicity out if this or wish to sound arrogant, but there have been many instances when I have been offended. This time, all limits were crossed. He (Kapil) may have apologised, but I won’t return to the show.‘”

Kapil in high spirits hurled a shoe at Sunil on the flight and even abused him saying he’s nothing without Kapil’s show. Hurt by such actions, Sunil had taken to Twitter and penned a rather emotional message to Kapil, asking him to treat people like ‘humans’.

Sunil recently performed in Delhi at the Comedy Clinic as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and apparently the show was housefull. This is a clear indication of how the entire fiasco has left his fans undeterred and continue to shower their love on him.

On the other hand, Kapil has been served a notice by Sony TV with strict instructions, asking him to follow decorum on the sets and adhere to proper timings.