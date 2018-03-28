Sunil Grover Poses As A Vegetable Seller; Kapil Sharma Misses His Old Team

Comedian turned actor Sunil Grover recently shared a quirky picture of himself on his Instagram account. Sunil is known for his perfect timing and hilarious punches. He has shared a picture of him selling vegetables. On the other hand Kapil Sharma is missing his old team.

He took to his Instagram and captioned it as, “Entrepreneurial.” Only he can think of doing something like this! Sunil shared this picture exactly a day after his ex-colleague Kapil Sharma’s show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma went on-air.

Entrepreneurial A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Mar 24, 2018 at 11:47pm PDT

Soon after he posted the picture, it got viral on social media. Sunil and Kapil’s fans started commenting on the picture. Their fans requested Sunil to join Kapil’s show again. While some of them commented saying Sunil is taking an indirect dig at Kapil. Well, Sunil haven’t cleared what is this picture all about.

Earlier, Sunil revealed the real reason for not venturing with Kapil in his new show. On being asked continuously by the fans, Sunil finally broke his silence. He said that he was waiting for a call from Kapil’s team but now has signed a new project.

This tweet led to a Twitter war between Kapil and Sunil. Kapil replied back and tweeted, “Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough….Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don”t spread rumors that I didn”t call u.”

Recently, Kapil also tweeted about missing his old team. He had written, “Thank u ali bhai .. missing u guys .. it’s the same floor where we used to shoot comedy nights.. I only know how I am shooting without u guys .. love u.”

Well, we hope this war between Sunil and Kapil gets over soon now!