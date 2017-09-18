The makers are yet to confirm about Sunil Grover’s upcoming show but that has not stopped a million speculations from thriving. Months after he quit The Kapil Sharma Show following an infamous in-flight fight with the star comedian, Sunil is all set to make a comeback on the small screen and many are saying that his show may replace Kapil’s.

According to reports, Sunil will have his own show, where Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, and Kiku Sharda will also join him. Krushna Abhishek may also join the trio. Krushna’s show The Drama Company may go off air and Sunil’s new show will most probably replace it, according to an NDTV report.

Interestingly, this means that instead of Sunil and Kapil joining forces again, Sunil may get the slot on which Kapil Sharma Show was earlier telecast. Kapil, who was once adored by millions, unfortunately, landed in trouble soon after the mid-flight fight with Grover. And since then he has been sailing in troubled waters. Moreover, his health has also been a major cause of concern.

The star comedian, who will also be seen in a film titled Firangi’ is undergoing treatment at an Ayurvedic clinic in Bengaluru. He promises to return to television soon and in a rejuvenated avatar. However, according to a report in DNA, while talking about Sunil and Ali’s re-entry, Kapil said, “It is their show as much as mine. You don’t need anyone’s permission to come home.”

Sharing about the unfortunate unpleasant events that damaged his reputation, Kapil said, “Mujhe samajh mein nahin aata yeh sab kaise hua (I don’t understand why things went wrong). It all happened too quickly to me. My show became a source of happiness and laughter for the entire country. I felt blessed. Usske baad lagta hai kisiki nazar lag gayi. My health suffered. All kinds of nasty rumours were spread about me. I never bothered to clarify or correct the misreports about me. I guess, some people took advantage of my silence.”