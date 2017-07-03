Sunil Grover & Ali Asgar Upset With Kiku Sharda’s Tweet?

After Kapil Sharma’s ugly in-flight spat with Sunil Grover and other members of his show in March this year, Sunil along with Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sugandha Mishra had quit the show. Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti were among the key members of the cast who stayed back.

Despite being witness to Kapil’s alleged drunken misbehaviour with his co-stars, Kiku continues to show his loyalty towards Kapil Sharma. But a recent tweet from the comedian has reportedly not gone down well with Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s ratings suffered terribly after the Kapil-Sunil fallout and the latter leaving the show. However, recent television ratings reveal that The Kapil Sharma Show has got better TRP’s as compared to Tubelight‘s promotional episode with Sunil Grover and team, titled Super Night With Tubelight.

After a fan tweeted about this, Kiku Sharda replied saying, “God is kind”. Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, and Sugandha Mishra are reportedly upset with Kiku’s tweet, which clearly hints that he is taking sides.

Check out the tweet here:

Among the ones who had quit The Kapil Sharma Show in March, Chandan Prabhakar aka Chaiwala has made a comeback to the show recently. The comedian, who was popularly known as ‘Chandu Chaiwala’ on the show has returned to the show after almost a gap of four months.

Chandan has been a friend of Kapil since childhood. The duo has studied together and started their career at the same time with the same show. Definitely, this is one of the reasons why both of them have decided to sort their differences and come together for work once again.

Kiku Sharda recently announced Chandan Prabhakar’s comeback to the show with a couple of tweets which read, “Good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget” and “Aksar wahi rishtey lajawaab hote hain, jo zamane se nahi, ehsaaso se bane hote hain @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan welcome back bhai.”

While Chandan Prabhakar is back to Kapil’s camp, Sunil Grover will next be seen in Kapil’s arch-rival Krushna Abhishek’s new show Comedy Company.