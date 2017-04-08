It seems that 2017 is not good for ace comedian Kapil Sharma. He is continuously grabbing the limelight for all bad reasons, which has impacted his career a lot.

As per the latest reports, Sony Channel is planning to scrap The Kapil Sharma Show due to its dipping low TRPs.

A DNA report claims that, Sony had paid the whopping amount of 107 crores, but post his ugly spat with Sunil Grover, the channel is going through rough patch and suffering monetary losses.

A source close to the channel said, “They are terribly disappointed with how much bad press the entire Kapil Sharma episode has brought to the channel and the show. The ratings have dipped way more than what they thought it would and they are mostly not signing Kapil anymore. In fact, they might pull plugs on The Kapil Sharma Show once and for all.”

A source also added that the channel is planning to take Sunil Grover on board and offer him, his own show.

“They are planning to invest in Sunil now for a different show altogether. Ever since the fight happened, even rival channel Colors (who have a long standing issue with Kapil) has approached Sunil for a show but he has not signed anything. Sony has rights to his characters – Rinku bhabhi and Dr. Mashur Gulati and also earn a chunk of money from his live shows where he performs in his avatars. And they are incredible characters in their own spaces already. So they might have a show with these characters.”

Earlier Bollywood celebs suggested that Kapil and Sunil should sort out things and come together. Actor Manoj Bajpayee quoted that, “It will be good for the show if Sunil and Kapil work together again. They should sit down and sort it out between themselves rather than media talking and speculating about it. The other members of the show, who have now taken sides with either Kapil or Sunil, they should all sit down and talk. The Kapil Sharma Show has become a fascinating space where stars love to promote their films. I feel it’s a loss for everybody if it is not sorted out. They are a great team.”

Kapil Sharma is currently shooting for Firangi, which is helmed by Rajiv Dhingra along with Punjabi actress Monica Gill and Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma.