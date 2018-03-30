Siddharth Arora Talks Candidly About His Role In Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani!

Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani, which premiered in November last year, has seen many characters dying. But actor Siddharth Arora, who has just joined the show, is certain that his character will flourish.

When Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani was launched, actors like Meghna Malik, Palak Jain and Shaleen Malhotra played important roles, but soon their characters were killed off.

For how long does he think his character will survive?

“There is no guarantee in this world about anybody’s survival. I have confidence in myself and I am certain that my character will flourish with this show,” Siddharth, who will be seen playing the role of Shaurya in the show, told IANS.

“My character Shaurya is more of a fighter. He is a middle-class guy who is very intense and is motivated by love,” he added.

On how he will meet actress Avika Gor’s character, he said, “Shaurya was insanely in love with Avika’s character (Juhi) who left him a few years ago. Because of that, he ends up doing something wrong, which lands him in jail. As the story progresses, Shaurya will come to know that Juhi is back, which gives him a ray of hope to find his lost love and reconnect with her.”