Television actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who is popularly known for his character of Doctor Hansraj Haathi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, has passed away today.

One of the most loved characters on-screen breathed last at a Mumbai’s hospital. The actor died due to a heart attack

According to the reports, the actor was admitted in the hospital as he was ill from quite a time now and then went into coma last night. The actor passed away an hour before, reports suggest. Kavi Kumar Azad was one of the actors in the show who was having a great run. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is the only the tv show today which still manages to tickle our funny bones. Well, this has come as an absolute shocker to us!

His presence from the show will definitely be missed! May his soul rest in peace.

Recently, Daya Ben who plays the wife of Jethalal Gada in the show, too made an exit due to her maternity phase. It is being said that the actress won’t make a comeback in the show anytime soon.