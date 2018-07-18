Shaleen Bhanot: “This Year I Am Not In haste”

Actor Shaleen Bhanot says he has not played a “quintessential hero” for the longest time so he would like to play that first.

“This year I am not in haste. I want to do something good. For me, work is always good. It is never bad but when I say ‘good work’, I mean to play a good character and not a bad one,” Shaleen told IANS.

“I was playing Duryodhan in ‘Suryaputra Karn‘. I want some positive roles now. I love them. Also, I have realised that I have not played a quintessential hero for the longest time so, maybe I will play that first,” he added.

He featured in the opening episode of Colors’ new show “Kaun Hai“.

Horror and supernatural seem to be the favourite genres of the telly world.

“Every human being has a head and hair but everyone is unique. It’s the same thing with shows. The way I had shot it and the way it came out was brilliant. It is scary,” he said.

“I am a five-year-old kid when it comes to horror movies. I have seen two-three films. I hate my friends for that. But I closed by eyes and shut my ears,” he said.

This is not his first horror show. He had also appeared in “Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai” and “Aahat”.

“I had done those about 12 years ago and in these 10-12 years, I had not done any horror show. The definition of horror was completely different back then. Now, it is actually scary. The prosthetics and all look very real,” said Shaleen.

So, why did he take up “Kaun Hai“?

“I usually don’t do episodic shows. It was the launch episode so, I took it. It was shot in Kashmir and I am very fascinated by hills and mountains. It was great fun,” he said.

He is also set to make his Hollywood debut.

“I am too nervous about it. I am happy about it,” he said.