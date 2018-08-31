Shah Rukh Khan To Introduce Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay Characters!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be introducing the characters of the upcoming reboot of the love saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay, says film czarina Ekta Kapoor.

“A lot of people asked me why I was blushing! Well I have loved Shah Rukh sir since ‘Fauji‘! Finally he introduces characters of my most loved show! And I shoot with him! I am gushing blushing! ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay‘ mug shot,” Ekta tweeted along with a picture with Shah Rukh.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay ran for seven long years and starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan, who was later replaced by Hiten Tejwani and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. Urvashi Dholakia and Geetanjali Tikekar played the main antagonists.

The show became the third longest running entertainer on the Indian small screen after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Now a reboot is coming on Star Plus.