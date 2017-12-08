Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show' Dus Ka Dum 'To Return After 8 Years

Salman Khan is neck deep in promoting his upcoming action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai. He is not only a superstar of Bollywood but also rules the small screen with his reality show Big Boss, which is seeing its eleventh season this year.

There were speculations of Salman Khan returning back to his 8-year-old famous show Dus Ka Dum. The news was later confirmed that he will be resuming the role of the host of the show which is lined to be aired next year.

According to a report in a tabloid, rumours are that Dus Ka Dum might replace comedian Kapil Sharma‘s The Kapil Sharma Show and the latter’s show might get a different time slot. The auditions for the third season of Dus Ka Dum will begin from next year where common people will also get an opportunity to participate.

What has been heard is that Salman Khan will shoot the promotional campaign for the show after he is done promoting Tiger Zinda Hai. The set is planned to be constructed in the Filmcity of Mumbai and is scheduled to be ready in a month or so. The show makers are planning to go on air before Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 begins in April 2018.

The makers are planning the new season to be a more interactive one along the lines of Amitabh Bachchan‘s Kaun Banega Crorepati. Dus Ka Dum was the Indian version of the popular international reality game show Power of 10 and was aired on Sony Entertainment Television earlier.

Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum had won the Best Game Show Award in 2008 and 2009. Celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan etc have been part of this two-season reality show.