Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum To Replace The Kapil Sharma Show?

Well, well, looks like The Kapil Sharma Show may be in much bigger trouble than just the internal fights between the co-stars. As reported earlier, post the exit of Sunil Grover and other performers of the show, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar, comedian Kapil Sharma has been struggling to get his TRPs on top like before. Much to his dismay, despite of roping in senior comedians and other such gimmicks, nothing seems to be going in his favor.

Actor Salman Khan who has now become a favorite host since his Bigg Boss stint, may be in talks for the third season of his previously popular show, Dus Ka Dum. What’s interesting is that, the third season of this widely popular show, may be replacing Kapil’s show.

Buzz is that Sony has been planning for the show’s comeback. Reports suggest that they will soon be having a final meeting with Salman and the show may even start airing from July. Of course, we are still awaiting an official statement from the channel regarding the announcement of the third season.

Salman’s show Dus Ka Dum met with huge responses for its first two seasons. It had celebrity guests such as Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone etc.

It debuted in 2008 and the third season will now be returning after 8 years. Apparently, Sony has been unhappy with the dipping ratings of Kapil’s show and hence want to pull the plug on it soon.

The Kapil Sharma Show ran into trouble after reports of Kapil abusing his colleagues after being under the influence of alcohol surfaced the internet. Also, after the incident, his co-star Sunil Grover, posted a heartfelt note to Kapil, asking him to be human.

How excited are you for Salman’s show Dus Ka Dum’s comeback? We hope to see him along with some more interesting guests this time, may be his close pal, Iulia Vantur could be one!