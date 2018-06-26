Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Run Time Reduced Because Of Low Ratings? Deets Inside!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back with another TV stint, Dus Ka Dum on Sony Entertainment Television. The fans of Salman rejoiced in joy when the show’s comeback was announced after 9 years.

Earlier, Salman used to only host Colors TV’s Bigg Boss and the show’s TRP were sky rocketing. Even 9 years back, Dus Ka Dum TRPs were at all time high!

But now the current episodes of Dus Ka Dum that are being aired on TV are not getting good response from the audiences. It is being said that due to low TRP, the runtime has been reduced to one hour. According to DNA, a source revealed, “It is hovering in the vicinity of 0.9 to 1.1. The episode, which was a Race 3 special, got 1.1 which was the same as its opening.”

The source further added, “The show couldn’t engage for that much time. The makers initially must have thought that with such a big superstar hosting the show, they will be able to outdo shows on other channels. Or it could be that after establishing that slot, they would have wanted to launch another show. However, they haven’t been able to do that, so now they must have decided to shorten the length and make the content crisper.”

The makers have claimed that it is the part of the overall change for the other shows as well. The runtime of Zindagi Ke Crossroads has been reduced to one hour from one and a half hours. Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai has been shifted from 11 pm to 9.30 pm as it has been getting good reviews.

Let’s see if Dus Ka Dum gets a boost on the TRP’s side!