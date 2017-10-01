Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 House Pictures Are Love At First Sight

Tonight’s the beginning of a mini-festival for many television lovers. Salman Khan is returning with Bigg Boss 11. More than contestants, people wait to take a look at the house and what’s the theme.

Makers every year have been surpassing their own creativity from last time. Everytime they’ve made sure to make the viewers fall in love with the design of the house. Many of you must not be aware but the man behind all this creativity has been Omung Kumar. The mind behind movies like Mary Kom, Sarbjit and now Bhumi has been the art director for the show. From Heaven & Hell in season 7 to double trouble in season 9, Omung has showed his utmost creativity designing the themes for the show.

Stating the facts, Omung revealed in a conversation with News 18, “It took us 55 days to design the entire set. It sits on 19,400 square feet and there are total 90 cameras inside the house. We have tried to make it a modern day house and that’s why everything is so colourful,”

This time the theme is Gharwale and Padosi, let’s take a look at the pictures of the various sections of the house.

Trending :

Going by the above pictures the house is as elegant as it can get. Focusing more on the natural colours the look is love-at-first sight eye catching.

Theme of the season will revolve around neighbours.

“We all have neighbours of every kind and every hue. Some of us have wonderful memories of them and some of us may not have so good ones,” Salman said in a statement.

“‘Bigg Boss’ is one show that the country awaits with bated breath along with my movies; and like every year, I’m thrilled to welcome the new contestants into the Bigg Boss house. The theme of Padosis and Gharwale is very refreshing and we have a full entertainment package coming up for the viewers,” he added.

The will mark its grand premiere today on Colors TV.