Salman Khan Starrer Tiger Zinda Hai Beats Sultan, Takes 3rd Position In His TV Premiere Ratings

After Sultan’s TV premiere, very few Hindi films have managed to do well on Television, most of the successes being comedies or family dramas. But Salman Khan manages to outdo himself with Tiger Zinda Hai, as the film becomes the latest addition to Salman ‘s list of films to cross a rating of 1 crore on TV.

Aside from the outstanding success of Baahubali 2, the other successes on Television in the last year include Golmaal Again, Dangal, Judwaa 2, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Tubelight, and MS Dhoni : An Untold Story. It’s quite rare for an action-thriller to become a hit on Television. Tiger Zinda Hai fetched a rating of 98,92,000, an impressive feat. In rural areas, the film got a lower television rating of approximately 38,12,000, taking its total to 1,37,04,000.

Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi among others had released on 22nd December 2017. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by YRF, the film went on to become the actor’s highest grosser till date, collecting an unprecedented 339.16 crores at the Indian Box Office.

Currently Tiger Zinda Hai ranks third in Salman Khan’s list of top TV premieres. It succeeded in surpassing the ratings of Sultan and Tubelight, but its ratings were significantly lower than Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, both of which crossed the 2 crore mark in terms of ratings. However the latter two were family dramas, a genre that tends to do much well on Television compared to an action-thriller film