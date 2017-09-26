The Indian television saw an evolution and revolution of sorts in the year 2006 when it first premiered a reality show that changed the way the audiences looked at the idiot box. The show was ‘Bigg Boss’, which was hosted by the inimitable Arshad Warsi. This was followed by names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt who went onto host the separate seasons of the show. But, the name which remained as the ‘host with the most’ was that of Salman Khan, who till date, continues to host the show. Today saw the announcement by the show’s makers of the latest season (eleventh to be precise) of ‘Bigg Boss’.

The event was graced by Salman Khan (his entry in the event was truly ‘Maashaallah!’), Raj Nayak (COO- Viacom 18), Nadia Chauhan (Joint Managing Director & Chief marketing Officer- Parle Agro), Will Yang (Brand Director- Oppo India) and Deepak Dhar (Managing Director & CEO- Endemol Shine India). Time and again, the makers of the widely watched show try and infuse extremely creative elements in the show’s format.

While last year saw the introduction of the common man in the show, this year, the show’s theme will be ‘padosis’ (neighbours). The makers of the show did not reveal anything more about the theme as they wanted the audiences to wait and watch for the surprises galore as and when they unfold itself at every step of the show.

Speaking at the show’s launch, Raj Nayak said, “Arguably the most awaited show on the Indian television and a social experiment at its best, the show has a fandom like the Superbowl of the west. This year, we have done an impeccable casting and are certain that the universal theme of ‘neighbours’ will not only prove to be relatable, but, will also elicit the right amount of emotions amongst the viewers”.

On his part, Salman Khan said, “We all have neighbours of every kind and hue. Some of us have wonderful memories of them and some of us may have not so good ones. ‘Bigg Boss’ is one show that the country awaits with bated breath. This year’s theme of ‘Padosis’ is very refreshing and we have a full entertainment package coming up for the viewers”.

Speaking about the show and its format for this year, Deepak Dhar commented, “Last season, we experimented with a new format and put the commoners and the celebrities inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, which created history. This season, we will add another interesting spin to the drama with the introduction of a ‘padosi’. The journey gets more fascinating this year when the contestants face unpredictable situations, which will add to the entertainment factor that the franchise is synonymous with”.

The mega launch episode of ‘Bigg Boss’ season eleven will take place on 1st October this year at 9 pm on Colors channel.