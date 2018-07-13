Salman Khan & Kamal Haasan To RULE The Screen Space Together For The First Time!

The two superstars Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan will be sharing screen for the first time on the reality show Dus Ka Dum. The legendary actor Kamal Haasan will be promoting his upcoming film Vishwaroop 2 in the Salman Khan hosted show.

However, there is one connection between the two stars i.e Big Boss. The Hindi version of the show is hosted by Salman Khan and Tamil version by Kamal Haasan. Big Boss Tamil is in its second season and is quite the hit.

In the past in 2013, during the release of Vishwaroop when the controversy of banning the film was all over India, Salman had taken stand and had strongly appealed his fans to watch it. Salman also attended the special screening of the film held by Kamal Haasan.

The trailer of Vishwaroop 2 was released in June this year and was very well received by the audiences across the globe. It also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Jaideep Ahlawat and Waheeda Rehman. The film has been written, directed and produced by Kamal Haasan. It is a bilingual shot in Tamil and Hindi, and is also dubbed in Telugu. The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Mr Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment. Vishwaroop 2 is scheduled to release on August 10th 2018 worldwide in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.