Salman Khan and Bigg Boss: Over the years, these two terms have become synonymous to each other because we can’t imagine the show without the Blockbuster Khan. But this year Salman took a step ahead and brought back the show which was loved years ago – Dus Ka Dum.

He had two very good seasons which ended in 2009 but since then he completely surrounded himself to Bigg Boss in television. Him bringing back Dus Ka Dum was surely an exciting news for the fans but it didn’t do as well as expected. The show flagged off with low ratings and continued to do so for weeks. The makers adapted various techniques to overcome the same but nothing didn’t affect much.

Salman Khan in an interview to DNA, finally revealed about how he felt about the lukewarm response the show got. He said, “What happened was we slotted the show on Monday-Tuesday, but nobody knew that it was being telecast. Wahan thodasa maar kha gaye. Even I had thought it was a brilliant idea to slot it on those days because on weekends people have several things to do. I thought ki log ghar baithke dekh sakte hain at the beginning of the week. Lekin that didn’t happen because the awareness was not there.”

He also revealed how Atul Agnihotri’s mother, too, wasn’t aware about the show timings, “Even Atul’s (Agnihotri) mother did not know about it. When the show was in its fourth week, she asked me when was it starting. Only when I told her (Atul Agnihotri’s mother) it had already begun that she started watching it… in the fourth week. The makers got to know something was amiss in the second or third week and they started checking. They decided to shift it to Saturday-Sunday, which was much riskier. But they got their promotions correct this time, even I created awareness about it in the show and it started rating 1.7-1.8.”