Television’s popular names, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have been taking potshots at each other since a very long time now. Ever since Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show, there have been speculations about his next project since long. Earlier, it was reported that Sunil will be having his own show on Sony TV, since he still has a contract with the channel.

Although, a LIVE Video posted by Sunil and his co-star from Kapil’s show, Ali Asgar revealed that they have joined Sabse Bada Kalakaar. The duo have shot for an episode on the show yesterday. Take a look at the video:

Sabse Bada Kalakkaar is a popular kids reality show and of course addition of some fun elements by Sunil and Ali will certainly work for it. The show is being judged by Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani.

Looks like, Sunil and Ali may have to shoot episodes on these shows because they are still bound to a contract with the channel. After their spat with Kapil, the duo refused to return to the show and that left the channel in a lurch since the agreement signed has been for a longer duration. We had even seen Sunil perform on Indian Idol finale before.

What’s interesting is that while Sunil and Ali are all set to be seen in Sabse Bada Kalakaar, the show’s judge, Boman Irani was recently seen appearing as a guest on Kapil’s show.

He even tweeted a picture along with Kapil from the show and captioned it as, “Thanks @KapilSharmaK9 for another memorable evening. This one with the kids of #SabseBadaKalakar on @SonyTV.”

Well, it was vise versa for Kapil and Sunil this time but we wonder what will happen when both are forced to be under one roof. Recently, senior actor, Rishi Kapoor had also tweeted, asking the duo to patch up but Sunil’s response about ‘being hurt’ certainly spoke volumes about the kind of issues that have gone down between the two.