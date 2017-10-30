After 10 months of competition, Zee TV’s show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l champs finally gets its winners. And this time there’s a twist in the announcement. The makers announced not one but two winners at the finale. Both Shreyan Bhattacharya from West Bengal and Anjali Gaikwad from Maharashtra jointly lifted the trophy.

And this is for the first time that two people have been announced as winners in the reality show.

This year the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali along with a 30 member jury.

Speaking about the winners, Shreyan is a 12-year-old from West Bengal and he is known for his romantic tracks. He also sang some great songs like Hawayein, Sooraj Dooba and Zaalima in the finale and he was appreciated by everyone. Whereas Marathi mulgi Anjali Gaikwad excels in classical singing and she is also loved by the judges.

Anjali also crooned songs like Deewani Mastani, Jhalla Wallah and Main Kolhapur Se Aayi Hoon leaving everyone impressed. She was felicitated by Akhilesh Yadav in a function in Uttar Pradesh. Both Shreyan and Anjali won the show by the highest number of votes.

Talking about his victory, Shreyan Bhattacharya told Hindustan Times said, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs has been a great learning experience for me. The mentors and grand jury members have been very supportive and encouraging of our talent throughout our journey, and that has greatly added to my abilities as a performer. Our training and practice sessions have helped us in our overall performances. Have developed some truly special bonds with a few of the jury members as well that I will cherish for life . I am very excited to have won the show.”

Anjali Gaikwad said, “Winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs has been a dream come true. I thank my stars that I got selected as one of the challengers in the second round of auditions and since then the journey has been incredible. I have learnt so much from all the jury and all the super talented fellow contestants. The judges and mentors – Neha Ma’am, Javed Sir and Himesh Sir have helped us hone our skills with their positive and at times, constructive feedback. The experience has helped me grow as a person and I am thankful to Zee TV and the prestigious Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs platform for this opportunity.”

All the six finalists Vaishnav, Sonakshi, Shanmukhpriya, Anjali, Shreyan and Dhroon performed solo in the finale. However, Shreyan and Anjali won the trophy.

