“Roadies Most Gender Neutral Place”: Neha Dhupia On Upcoming Show Roadies Xtreme

Neha Dhupia, who is returning as a gang leader with Roadies Xtreme, describes the stunt-based reality show as the most gender neutral place to work, while Rannvijay Singha says girls need to be treated equally to men.

Neha will be seen alongside popular VJ, DJ and TV host Nikhil Chinapa, actor Prince Narula and rapper Raftaar as gang leaders on the show, while Rannvijay will be seen in a new avatar in the upcoming fifteenth season.

On Tuesday here, Neha, Nikhil, Prince and Rannvijay conducted the Delhi-NCR auditions where thousands of fans flocked the gates and tried their best to gain the attention of their favourite stars.

Talking about gender equality on the MTV show, Rannvijay said, “We were always asked whether girls are fit for Roadies (or not), but the best answer to this question was given by Neha and her team’s member Shweta, who won the last season.”

“We don’t give special treatment to girls on Roadies because they don’t need such kind of a treatment. They win the game when they are equally treated with their male counterparts. I don’t feel they need any kind of support to win. They just need a platform to showcase their talent.”

Adding to that, Neha said, “I don’t think there’s any need to empower women as they are already empowered. You can enable them… That’s a good way of looking at them. All are treated equally on this show. In the film industry where I am working, this is a job which is the most gender neutral place to be in.”

Nikhil said that over the years, the craze for Roadies has become huge.

“Roadies franchise is become huge over the years. Not just the show, if you see fans, they also have become so much more passionate over the years. This year, the show is going to be ridiculously extreme,” Nikhil said.

Expectations from Delhi-NCR?

Rannvijay said, “In the history of Roadies, we have found the maximum contestants from Delhi. This might be because a lot of people come here for study purposes. They have a never-say-die attitude and don’t want to lose.”

“Whenever we come here for auditions, we have huge expectations. Sometimes, it happens that we don’t find enough contestants from other states, but we keep believing that Delhi is still there.”

Roadies Xtreme will be aired next year.