Richa Chadha to debut on Television with Queens of Comedy

One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood who has given us several iconic characters, Richa Chadha is all set to reveal a brand new side of her personality.

It was recently reported that Richa will soon be taking on to the stage for a stand-up collaboration. Looks like it’s all coming together as Richa has now been selected to helm the panel of a brand new English reality show which is all set to be made for TLC India. Sharing the panel with her will be renowned comedians, Rohan Joshi from AIB and pioneering female comic, Kaneez Surka.

The show much like Richa’s personality is a tad bit unique, it is the official hunt to find India’s next big female comedian. It is to be shot in August and will be on air later this year.

Richa has previously shown her excellent comedic skills in Fukrey, a role for which she won several awards. She will be reprising the iconic character of Bholi Punjaban in the sequel which is set to release in December this year.

It’d be a surprise for people that have previously believed that she is a serious actor only interested in doing challenging dramas to see that she has a great knack for comedy. It is comparable to how Amitabh Bachchan broke his ‘Angry Young Man’ image but taking on parts like ‘Amar Akbar Anthony‘ and ‘Don‘. She has thus been chosen to be the center of this panel which will be doing a hint for the next female comedy star!