After having won everyone’s hearts and attention with his impeccable hosting skills in the global favourite game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, the inimitable Amitabh Bachchan is back again. This time, with the ninth season of the super hit show.

Ever since the time the ‘first look’ of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (KBC 11) got revealed, everyone all over are being super excited about the same. Recently, it was so decided that Amitabh Bachchan will be shooting a special episode with the undisputed comedy king Kapil Sharma. Just as when everything was being readied, there came a news that the said episode with Kapil Sharma, unfortunately, had to be cancelled.

Well, much unlike what many may think about the reason for the episode’s cancellation like Kapil Sharma’s recently reported poor health and his evergreen attitude problems, this time the reason for the episode’s cancellation is totally different.

The actual reason for the special episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 11th season featuring Kapil Sharma was the ongoing workers’ strike. Readers may know that Kapil Sharma already has his own show on Sony TV called ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. And since ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ also featured on the same channel, it was only natural for the channel to think of integrating the two in order to garner higher TRPs. But, sadly, the shooting of Kapil Sharma’s episode had to be called off, the reason being that the crew members, which included the makeup artists, spot boys went on an indefinite strike.

Trending :

For the uninitiated, the film and TV workers had earlier threatened to go on an indeterminate strike after August 15, in case their demands were not met. The said workers (who happen to be the members of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), had made a demand for their salary hike, to ensure an eight-hour shift, and also accidental and medical insurance. And since their demands didn’t get fulfilled, as many as 2,65,000 employees went on an indefinite strike from August 16 and had even staged a protest outside the main gate of Film City.