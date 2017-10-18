REVEALED! Guess Who Are The Wild Card Entrants Of Bigg Boss 11

It has just been two weeks since Bigg Boss 11 started, and four contestants have already been evicted — Priyank Sharma, Zubair Khan, Sshivani Durga and Lucinda Nicholas. We have witnessed a lot of drama in this short span of time inside the Bigg Boss house, and a lot of it is going to follow henceforth.

Priyank Sharma was evicted from the house in the first week itself by an enraged Salman Khan after he hit co-contestant, rapper Akash Dadlani, for mocking his friend, producer Vikas Gupta.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, in a recent interview with Priyank Sharma, he revealed that he will be going back inside the house soon, he had justified his actions saying inmates like Shilpa Shinde and Akash had been abusing Vikas and his family since the first day and he couldn’t take it anymore. He had appeared far from upset with the star-host, saying,“Salman bhai is one of the best hosts and knows what is right and what is wrong.”

Furthermore, the report suggests that while Salman will be shooting for the Diwali episode this Friday, he is planning to send two wild-card entries.

Priyank confirmed the news, saying, “This season has been explosive from the word go. My journey was incomplete because of an impulse decision. But I’ll be going back into the house to make amends with a different outlook and advice from Salman sir. And I’m hoping I come out a winner at the end of this innings.”

It was earlier speculated that Dilon Ka Shooter singer Dhinchak Pooja will be part of the reality TV show but her fans did not see her in the inaugural episode. Guess what? The 23-year old online sensation Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja is one of the wild card entrants in Bigg Boss 11.