The 5th Golden Petal Awards by Colors TV held last night was a star-studded affair with the who’s who of the small screen pouring in.

While television actors Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik, Juhi Parmar, Ssharad Malhotra, Salil Ankola, Sidharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Mohan Kapur, Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran, Roshni Sahota, Helly Shah, Jigyasa Singh graced the event, Bollywood actors Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and Diljit Dosanjh also walked the red carpet.

Check out exclusive photos of the Colors Golden Petal Awards 2017:

Mouni Roy bagged the best actress for her role of Shivangi in Naagin 2 while Vivian Dsena was chosen as the best actor for playing Harman in Shakti… Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. The Best Actor in a Negative Role award went to Karuna Pandey for playing Kusum Sundari in Devanshi and Monica Khanna for her role of Shraddha Pandey in Thapki… Pyaar Ki. The Favourite Jodi honour was shared by Sidharth Shukla (Parth) and Rashmi Desai (Shorvori) for Dil Se Dil Tak and Kratika Sengar (Tanuja) and Sharad Malhotra (Rishi) for Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Karan Johar was selected as the best judge while Maniesh Paul bagged the title of the Best host for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The Best Show (Fiction) Award went to Karmphal Data Shani, Best Entertainment Series (Non-Fiction) trophy went to Bigg Boss, Udaan was recognised as the Successfully Long-Running Show, and “Rising Star” was found to be the Best Innovation in a TV Series (Non-Fiction) category.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Karan Johar, who were joined by Raghav Juyal, Rubina, Bharti and Maniesh Paul the show had performances by Mouni Roy and on screen couples Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale, Vivian and Rubina, Sidharth and Rashami Desai.

Phillauri actor Diljit Dosanjh performed some of the yesteryears’ chartbusters, while Monali Thakur grooved to remixed songs. Young Shani (Kartikey) also charmed the audience with a performance on Har Har Mahadev alongside choreographer Salman Yusuf Khan.