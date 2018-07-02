Ravi Dubey To Turn Into A Rapper?

Actor, dancer and host Ravi Dubey, currently seen on “Sabse Smart Kaun?“, will be seen trying to rap on the show.

Ravi, who has been a part of daily soaps, reality shows and movies, likes to keep challenging himself, which is why he decided to try and rap, read a statement.

Talking about rappers, Ravi said: “I feel ghazals were invented by men and rap songs were invented by women because they talk a lot (laughs). But surprisingly our country has a lot of male rappers like Badshah, Honey Singh, Raftaar. Our contestant Huma is a great rapper and I’m her fan already.”

An upcoming episode of Star Plus’ “Sabse Smart Kaun?” will see rappers and story tellers.

The show celebrate smartness in common people.