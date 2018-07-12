Rajendra Chawla: “Never Imagined Myself As An Actor”

Rajendra Chawla, known for featuring in shows like “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai” and “Saas Bina Sasural“, says that since he came from a business background, he never imagined himself to become an actor someday.

Talking about the crossroad of his life, Rajendra said in a statement that it was a question of “choosing between the film and television industries. The interesting part is that I have a business background. I never imagined myself as an actor.

“I used to stay away from reading and when my family members forced me get settled, that’s when I pushed myself and got into acting with my father’s help.”

He shot for an episode of “Zindagi Ke Crossroads” for which he played Munshiji.

The story revolves around the honesty of the man who doesn’t want to do any bad to anyone and always believes in himself.

“My character in the show is that of a very honest and a simple man. I kept my father in my mind while preparing for my role as he is my idol and inspiration,” said Rajendra, who has also acted in films like “A Wednesday!” and “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story“.