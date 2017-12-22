Priyanka Chopra To Inaugurate Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar’s Show, India’s Next Superstars

Ace filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar are all set to start off with their new reality show titled India’s Next Superstars. The duo will start shooting for the first episode today and Priyanka Chopra is the first celebrity guest who will make her appearance in the inaugural episode.

Priyanka, who has just arrived in the town for Christmas celebrations with her family, will shoot for the episode today before she heads for a vacation.

A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “Besides judging the first episode and giving contestants advice on making it in Bollywood, Priyanka is also expected to perform on some of her hit numbers including Desi Girl from Dostana and Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadkne Do.” One week before, both Karan and Rohit shot for their opening acts for their first episode with KJo performing on Kaala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho and Rohit dancing on the title track of his film Golmaal Again.

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were first approached for the show before Priyanka but the duo could not make it because of their work commitments. Both of them might grace the show later in future.

Karan and Rohit’s show will aim to break the nepotism myths by giving a chance to all the newcomers with no industry collections. India’s Next Superstars is expected to go on air by early January next year and it will replace Akshay Kumar, Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade’s show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.