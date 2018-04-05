Priyank Sharma Says Aastha Gill Was Worth The Pain!

Aastha Gill the sensuous voice behind chartbuster hits such has DJ Waley Babu, Abhi Toh Party and the most recent Happy Happy is all set to release her debut pop song BUZZ with her music label Sony Music. The dance song which is all set to become a youth anthem has a fun vibe to it.

However, the fun element was lost when whilst shooting for the video with popular actor-dancer Priyank Sharma of Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla fame, Aastha tripped during the filming of a sequence where she had to climb a jeep. Luckily for Aastha, Priyank was right behind her and caught her in the nick of time!

Sadly, in saving Aastha, Priyank sprained his ankle and due to the immense pain, the shoot was cancelled for the day. This left the singer feeling very guilty and red-faced. Priyank, of course, being the chivalrous gentleman said: “Aastha was worth the pain!”

Badshah will be heard with Aastha Gill in her pop debut song BUZZ, releasing on 5th April by Sony Music India. The song features Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma as the lead opposite Aastha.