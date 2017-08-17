Pehredaar Piya Ki Gets A New Time Slot With A Disclaimer

The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) on Wednesday directed Sony Entertainment Television to shift its show Pehredaar Piya Ki — in news for its odd plot — to a late night slot, besides running it with a scroll stating that it does not promote the concept of child marriage.

The story revolves around an 18-year-old girl marrying a nine-year-old boy. An online petition was moved for a ban on the TV show, which has been described as having “obnoxious and perverted” content that can “severely impact impressionable minds of children”.

The makers have been defending it, saying viewers must understand the circumstances in which the girl has to marry the child.

On Wednesday, a BCCC official told IANS, “We had a monthly meeting and the channel officials were called for a discussion, which went on for quite long. After everything, they were directed that the timing of the show should be shifted to a late night slot of 10 p.m. and that they must run a disclaimer. “They will have to comply,” official added.

Trending :

The BCCC meeting was the first chaired by its new chief, Justice (retd) Vikramajit Sen. Since the last BCCC meeting, the body received around 138 fresh complaints against Pehredaar Piya Ki, which is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and went on air last month. Earlier this week, the producers held a press conference in Mumbai to defend the show against its critics.

The petition was posted by a Mansi Jain on Change.org and over 51,000 people had already signed it by Thursday 4 pm. The petition reads, “Pehredar piya ki. – A 10-year-old impressionable little kid(piyaa) caressing and stalking a lady who’s more than double his age and filling sindoor in her “maang” is being telecasted at prime time -8:30 pm on Sony. (Family time) It is to be devoured by the entire Nation. Imagine the kind of influence it will steadily and perpetually infuse in the viewer’s mindset. We want a ban on the serial. We do not want our kids to be influenced by such tv serials. Join us in signing the petition to ban this serial (sic).”